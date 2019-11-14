Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Vertuccio & Smith Funeral Home
773 Broadway
Revere, MA 02151
(781) 284-7756
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Vertuccio & Smith, Home for Funerals
773 Broadway (Rte. 107)
Revere, MA
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
11:15 AM
Vertuccio & Smith, Home for Funerals
773 Broadway (Rte. 107)
Revere, MA
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Woodlawn Cemetery
Everett, MA
View Map
CHRISTINE D. (FRANCO) CRIBBIE

CHRISTINE D. (FRANCO) CRIBBIE Obituary
CRIBBIE, Christine D. (Franco) Longtime Revere Resident At 98 years, of Revere, on Nov. 11, 2019, following a brief illness. Beloved wife of the late Dexter W. Cribbie with whom she shared 73 years of marital happiness until his passing on April 9th, 2016. Cherished mother of Judith A. "Judy" Santeusanio & her late husband John N. Santeusanio of Revere & Cheryl M. Covalucci & her husband John J. of Hubbardston, MA. Adored grandmother to John D. Santeusanio & his wife Renee of Revere, Steven J. Santeusanio & his wife Tracey of Abington, Shawn M. Watson & his wife Carrie of Medford, Christopher J. Watson & his fiancée Patty Smith of Quincy, Robin M. Watson of Gardner & the late Jill C. Santeusanio. Also lovingly survived by 5 great-grandchildren; Joseph Santeusanio of Revere, Ross M. Watson, Raquel M. Watson, Christopher J. & Andrew C. Watson, all of Medford & Haley C. Watson of Stoneham. Christine also leaves her faithful surrogate daughter Kristin "Tina" Thomas & her husband Robert of Saugus. Dear daughter of the late Salvatore & Theresa (Cerio) Franco & the proud sister to the late Ruth Mudge, Robert & Richard Franco. Many nieces, nephews, grandnieces & grandnephews also survive her. Family & friends are invited to attend Visiting Hours on Saturday, November 16th in the Vertuccio & Smith, Home for Funerals, 773 Broadway (Rte. 107), REVERE from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., followed by a Funeral Service in the Funeral Home at 11:15 a.m. and immediately followed by interment in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. Parking available in the lot left of the Funeral Home. Former employee of "Angelique's Specialty Shoppe" - Saugus for over 15 years. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Merrimack Valley Hospice, 360 Merrimack St., Bldg. 9, Lawrence, MA 01943. For more information, please visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com.
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 15, 2019
