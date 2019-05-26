Boston Globe Obituaries
CHRISTINE E. (HUNT) ALCALA

CHRISTINE E. (HUNT) ALCALA Obituary
ALCALA, Christine E. (Hunt) Of Stoneham, May 18, 2019 at age 61. Beloved and devoted wife of Antonio Alcala. Dear sister of Irene Allen and her husband William, William T. Hunt, and Adela Alcala Hunt, Richard Barney and his wife Patricia and the late June Treacy. Loving daughter of the late William D. Hunt and Elizabeth (Donovan) Hunt. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews and great-grandnieces and nephews. Funeral from the Barile Family Funeral Home, 482 Main St. (RT 28), STONEHAM, Wednesday, May 29th at 9am followed by a Funeral Mass Celebrating Christine's Eternal Life in St. Patrick Church, 71 Central St., Stoneham at 10am. Family and friends are cordially invited to gather and share memories with the Family on Tuesday, May 28th from 4-8pm in the Funeral Home. Parking attendants and elevator are available. Interment Lindenwood Cemetery, Stoneham. For directions or to send a memorial condolence www.barilefuneral.com or www.facebook.com/BarileFamilyFuneralHome Barile Family Funeral Homes

Published in The Boston Globe on May 27, 2019
