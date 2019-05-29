O'BRIEN, Christine F. Age 80, died at Anna Jaques Hospital on Friday, May 24, 2019. She was born on November 19, 1938, in Somerville, MA to the late Leo and Mary (Quinn) O'Brien. Raised and educated in Somerville, Christine was a graduate of St. Joseph's High School before continuing her education graduating from Emanuel College Class of 1960. Following her education, Christine taught in Somerville, Japan, California, New Hampshire and Kuwait. She was then employed by Elder Services and Anna Jaques Hospital. She enjoyed walks on the beach, watching tennis, playing games especially solitaire, Sudoko puzzles, and was an avid reader. Above all she loved traveling, spending time with her family and friends. Christine is survived by her loving partner of 39 years, William (Sonny) Beaubien of Newburyport; sister, Beverly Cronan of Winchester; nieces and nephews, Susan Ryan, Dana Cronan, and Todd Cronan; 7 grandnieces and 3 grandnephews, as well as several cousins. She is also survived by Sonny's children, Kristine Schmidt and her husband John, David Beaubien and his partner Suzie, Donna Spoko and her husband Mike, and Donald Beaubien; grandchildren, Madison and Parker Schmidt, Eric Beaubien, James, Jessika (Sopko) MacFarlane and her husband Billy, and Matt Sopko. Great-grandson Caleb MacFarlane, and her cat Missy. She was predeceased by her grandson Jack William Schmidt. Family and friends are invited to her Funeral Service at 11:00 AM on June 3, 2019 at the Twomey, LeBlanc, & Conte Funeral Home, 193 High St., NEWBURYPORT, MA 01950. There is no longer any parking available behind the Funeral Home per order of the City of Newburyport. Burial will follow at Oakhill Cemetery in Newburyport. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Christine's name to the charity of ones choice. For directions or to offer online condolences please visit www.tlcfuneralhome.com



