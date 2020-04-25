|
KLEMPA, Christine Of Norwood, formerly of Roslindale passed away suddenly April 23rd, 2020 at the age of 86. She was married to her beloved husband, John Klempa for 66 years, and was the cherished mother to Ken Klempa and his wife Marianne of Medfield, John Klempa and his wife Donna of Medfield, Paul Klempa and his wife Kathy of Braintree, Joseph Klempa and his wife Susie of Exeter, New Hampshire, and Christine Baker and Husband Paul of Medfield. She was a loving grandmother to 14, and great-grandmother to 9. Christine was the beloved sister to Louise Sears of Mansfield, Edward Bohmbach of Florida, the late Robert Bohmbach of Quincy, and the late William Bohmbach of New Hampshire; and many nieces and nephews. Services are private. For full obituary, please visit:
www.gilloolyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 26, 2020