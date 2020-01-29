Boston Globe Obituaries
George L Doherty Funeral Service, Inc.
855 Broadway (Powder House Square)
Somerville, MA 02144
(617) 625-4320
CHRISTINE RYAN
Calling hours
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
George L Doherty Funeral Service, Inc.
855 Broadway (Powder House Square)
Somerville, MA 02144
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
10:30 AM
Shiloh Baptist Church
1 Holston St
Medford, MA
CHRISTINE L. (RYAN) RYAN


1958 - 2020
CHRISTINE L. (RYAN) RYAN Obituary
RYAN, Christine L. (Ryan) Age 61, Of Somerville, passed away unexpectedly on January 25, 2020 due to complications during her courageous battle with cancer. Beloved wife of John F. K. Ryan. Loving mother of Janelle M. V. Ryan of New York, NY, Kristine V. Ryan of Boston, Evan J. W. Ryan and his fiancée Jennifer Muller, both of Malden. Cherished daughter of Veronica Agard of Lawrence and the late William A. Ryan. Stepdaughter of the late Catherine E. Ryan and Emanuel Mark Agard. Dear sister of Ruthlyn Bradshaw of London, Janice Weekes of Worcester, William Hugh Agard of Fitchburg, BettyAnn J. Joseph, Helen Sharon Serverius, Barbara P. Dube, DixieAnn T. Nichols, all of Lawrence and the late John Ryan. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, cousins, co-workers, extended relatives and friends. Family and friends are invited to attend Calling Hours at the George L. Doherty Funeral Home, 855 Broadway (Powder House Sq.), SOMERVILLE on Monday, 4-8 pm. A Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday morning at 10:30 am in the Shiloh Baptist Church, where she was an active member, on 1 Holston St., Medford, followed by interment in Oak Lawn Cemetery, Boston. Christine was an employee of Comm. of MA, RMV. If you wish, donations may be made in her memory to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For more information, please visit dohertyfuneralservice.com George L. Doherty Funeral Service Somerville, MA
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 2, 2020
