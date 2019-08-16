|
LANIGAN, Christine (Johnstone) A longtime resident of Wellesley Hills, formerly of Englewood, NJ and New York City, August 15, 2019, at the age of 93. Daughter of the late Arthur and Mary (Gillen) Johnstone, she was the beloved wife of 65 years of the late James J. Lanigan. Loving mother of John and his wife Susan of Melrose, Brendan and his wife Janice of Brockton and Angela of Newton. Loving grandmother of 6 and great-grandmother of 4. She is also survived by nephews George and James Schmidt and niece Ellen Daly. Predeceased by her niece Norine Schmidt. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, August 20 at 10AM in St. John the Evangelist Church, 9 Glen Rd., Wellesley Hills, followed by interment in St. Mary's Cemetery, Needham. Visiting Hours will be held Monday from 4-6PM in the Henry J. Burke & Sons Funeral Home, 56 Washington St., WELLESLEY HILLS. In honor of her daughter Angela, in lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Newton Wellesley Weston Committee for Community Living at www.nwwcommittee.org or to the Charles River Center in Needham at charlesrivercenter.org. Henry J. Burke & Sons BurkeFamilyFuneralHomes.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 18, 2019