BENTLEY, Christine M. (Cicierega) Age 66, of Brockton and Easton, MA, passed away peacefully, October 9, 2018. Her approach to life was to take "The Road Less Traveled" (loved the book) but humorously swore she was plagued by Murphy's Law. She now continues on a new "road less traveled," free from roadblocks. Christine earned her Bachelor's degree from C.W. Post of L.I.U. and worked at a bank before becoming a proud mother of three. She loved cooking, helping others in need and watching the weather channel. She had volunteered as a Sunday School teacher, chaperoned school activities and enacted a recycling class that reflected her passion for the environment. Christine is survived by her father, Gerald and his wife, Judy; three children, Natalie, Catherine, and her husband Paul, and Keith; her brother, Jerry and his wife Nancy; two grandchildren, Jack and Matthew; as well as stepfamily, nieces and nephews. June 22nd at 10 a.m. a Memorial will be held at Bartlett Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, please "pay it forward" by helping others who are struggling on their path, like many people did for Christine or donate to Hospice or Cape Heritage Rehabilitation and Health Care Center.



