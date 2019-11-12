|
DRISCOLL, Christine M. (Leary) Of Venice, FL formerly of Wakefield, Oct 22. Daughter of the late Jeremiah and Marguerite (Killian) Leary. Beloved wife of Robert J. Driscoll of Venice, FL. She also leaves behind many cousins and extended family members. Relatives and friends are invited to calling hours at McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield on Friday, December 6 from 4-8pm. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Christine's name to the . For obit/guestbook, www.mcdonaldfs.com
Published in The Boston Globe from Nov. 13 to Nov. 17, 2019