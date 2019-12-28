|
|
DRISCOLL, Christine M. (Leary) Of Venice, FL, formerly of Wakefield, Oct 22. Daughter of the late Jeremiah and Marguerite (Killian) Leary. Beloved wife of Robert J. Driscoll of Venice, FL. She also leaves behind many cousins and extended family members. Arrangements in the care of the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., WAKEFIELD. Services postponed. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Christine's name to the . For obit/guestbook, www.mcdonaldfs.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 13, 2019