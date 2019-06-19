|
|
MacDONNELL, Christine M. (O'Brien) Of Readville, passed peacefully on June 19th surrounded by her loving family, at the age of 91. Beloved wife of the late James A. Devoted mother of John and his wife Angie, Chris and his wife Rachel, Karen D'Amico and her husband James, Greg and his wife Lisa, James F., Daniel and his wife Judy, Colin M., Helen Howley and her husband James and the late Brian J. Loving "grandma" of 12 grandchildren and also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and friends. Visiting Hours will be held Friday evening from 4-8 at the Carroll-Thomas Funeral Home, 22 Oak St., HYDE PARK. Relatives and friends invited. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday morning at 10 at St. Anne's Church, 90 West Milton St., Readville. Interment at Knollwood Memorial Park. Christine was a late member of MILPAR and several other local senior groups. For directions and guestbook, please visit,
thomasfuneralhomes.com Carroll-Thomas Funeral Home
Hyde Park (617) 361-3216
Published in The Boston Globe on June 20, 2019