1/
CHRISTINE M. (DEVITA) MCGRAIL
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share CHRISTINE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
McGRAIL, Christine M. (DeVita) Of Wakefield. Nov. 27. Devoted wife of the late Richard J. McGrail. Loving mother to Attorney Brian McGrail & wife Melissa of Wakefield, Christine Marshall & husband Laurence of Farmington Hills, Michigan, Dr. Kevin McGrail & wife Lisa of McLean, Virginia, Attorney Stephen McGrail & wife Virginia of Gloucester, Catherine Connolly & husband Jay of Newburyport and R. Thomas McGrail & wife Sandra of Naples, Florida. Proud Nana to Richard McGrail, Lily McGrail, Kyle McGrail, Tyler McGrail, Kendra Singleton, Rebecca Riley, Mark McGrail, Kate McGrail, Michael McGrail, Meghan Fredette, Caitlin Hogan, Jennifer Logan, Shawn McGrail, and Kim McKenna. She also leaves behind many loving great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and friends. A private family ceremony was held in honor of Christine at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., WAKEFIELD on Saturday, December 5. In lieu of flowers, the family asks memorial contributions, in the name of Christine McGrail, be made to the Wakefield Food Pantry via https://wakefieldfoodpantry.org or PO Box 1624, Wakefield, MA 01880.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McDonald Funeral Home
19 Yale Avenue
Wakefield, MA 01880
7813349966
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

8 entries
December 5, 2020
Sending our deepest condolences. Always remember seeing her at St Joseph church. Always a warm smile. Air Hugs .
Donna Nardone
Acquaintance
December 4, 2020
I am so sorry to hear of your dear Mother’s passing. I had the opportunity to spend many hours with her at the end. She was a lovely woman and her love for her family was evident regardless of her illness.

“Death leaves a heartache no one can heal, love leaves a memory no one can steal”
Denise Traynor
Acquaintance
December 3, 2020
Tom....I'm so sorry for your loss......
K Sullivan
December 3, 2020
I had the opportunity to take care of Christine
She was a firecracker! Im saddened to hear of her passing . She spoke highly of her children. Whom she told me she loved very much .I’m so glad to have met her for a short time “I love you a Bushel and a Peck ! Your Friend Mandy
Mandy DeFranzo
Friend
December 3, 2020
Mugs and Melissa - Deepest condolences on your Moms passing-please give my best to the rest of the family. Jim and Carmelina Buonopane
jim buonopane
Family Friend
December 3, 2020
Mugsy. Your mother must have been a great person.
My prayers are with you. Been a while.
Mike Tecce
Michael Tecce
Friend
December 3, 2020
Brian, your Mom sounds like a wonderful person. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family at this difficult time. Kevin
Kevin Roche
Friend
December 2, 2020
When I think of the many memories that I have with Auntie Christine, they all have 2 things in common: fun and laughter! Her witty comments and levity, especially with my mom and Auntie Anna, stand out the most. Through the years as a family, we sure had some wonderful times together, which still bring a smile to my face. And, although Auntie Christine will be greatly missed, her lively spirit will live on through the generations.
Beth McCullough
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved