When I think of the many memories that I have with Auntie Christine, they all have 2 things in common: fun and laughter! Her witty comments and levity, especially with my mom and Auntie Anna, stand out the most. Through the years as a family, we sure had some wonderful times together, which still bring a smile to my face. And, although Auntie Christine will be greatly missed, her lively spirit will live on through the generations.

Beth McCullough

