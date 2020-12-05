McGRAIL, Christine M. (DeVita) Of Wakefield. Nov. 27. Devoted wife of the late Richard J. McGrail. Loving mother to Attorney Brian McGrail & wife Melissa of Wakefield, Christine Marshall & husband Laurence of Farmington Hills, Michigan, Dr. Kevin McGrail & wife Lisa of McLean, Virginia, Attorney Stephen McGrail & wife Virginia of Gloucester, Catherine Connolly & husband Jay of Newburyport and R. Thomas McGrail & wife Sandra of Naples, Florida. Proud Nana to Richard McGrail, Lily McGrail, Kyle McGrail, Tyler McGrail, Kendra Singleton, Rebecca Riley, Mark McGrail, Kate McGrail, Michael McGrail, Meghan Fredette, Caitlin Hogan, Jennifer Logan, Shawn McGrail, and Kim McKenna. She also leaves behind many loving great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and friends. A private family ceremony was held in honor of Christine at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., WAKEFIELD on Saturday, December 5. In lieu of flowers, the family asks memorial contributions, in the name of Christine McGrail, be made to the Wakefield Food Pantry via https://wakefieldfoodpantry.org
or PO Box 1624, Wakefield, MA 01880.