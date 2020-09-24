RAYNOR, Christine M. (Deziadus) On Tuesday, September 22, 2020, loving wife of 59 years to Jack Raynor, passed away at the age of 78. Christine was born on October 9, 1941 in Rockville Centre, NY to Joseph and Alice (Gallagher) Deziadus. On September 9, 1961 she married Jack Raynor, and they raised two daughters, Janine and Amanda. Christine and Jack resided in Hampton, NH and Brookline, MA. Christine passed in her home in Brookline, surrounded by her devoted family. Christine was known for her sense of humor, quick wit, her infectious smile, and her kind and compassionate spirit. She is survived by her husband Jack and her two children, Janine and Amanda. A private funeral service will be held on Sunday, September 27th, 2020 at Bell-O'Dea Funeral Home, 376 Washington Street, BROOKLINE, MA 02445 at 2 o'clock p.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Lewy Body Resource Center (lewybodyresourcecenter.org
).