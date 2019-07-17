VITALE, Christine M. Of West Townsend, Massachusetts: Born and grew up in Winthrop, and always called Winthrop home. She was a longtime Massport employee. Christine put up the good fight for a long time; being the warrior she always was. Loving daughter of, Mary Vitale (and the late Anthony Vitale). Cherished wife of Peter Venezia. Proud grandparent of Eli Piso and beloved mother to Anthony Motta (Kiara) and Doriana Motta (John). Loved sister of Lawrence Vitale (late Normand Bolduc) and James Vitale (Donna and Alicia). Special stepparent to Karen Venezia, Lisa Venezia Holt (Bob, Luke and Molly), Jacqueline Motta (Mark and Nico), and the late Cheryl Venezia. She leaves behind many close cousins, friends, family and broken hearts. Visiting Hours will be held at the Maurice W. Kirby Funeral Home on Friday, from 4:00–8:00 PM to which relatives and friends are invited to attend. Graveside Services will be held Saturday, at 11:00 AM at Holy Cross Cemetery in Malden. For guestbook please visit our website at mauricekirbyfh.com Published in The Boston Globe on July 18, 2019