STEINBORN, Christine Marie (Ezzell) Age 52, of Lexington, peacefully closed her eyes to this world July 6, 2020. Christine was the beloved wife and eternal angel of Edward J. Steinborn, loving mother of Cooper E. Steinborn of Lexington, stepmother of Lauren M. Steinborn of South Korea, Ryne J. Steinborn and Matthew C. Steinborn, both of Somerville. She was the cherished daughter of John F. Ezzell and Rena A. (Antinori) Ezzell of Sapphire, NC and devoted sister of Jack Ezzell (Shannon) of Brazelton, GA. Along with her immediate family, she is survived by numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and lifelong friends.
Christine was born in Tampa, FL, and attended the University of South Florida, where she earned a degree in accounting. She was a CPA and had a successful career with positions at Arthur Andersen, Salomon Brothers, and ING Barings. She became an adopted Bostonian in 2005 and embraced the four seasons of the New England lifestyle.
Christine was generous and kind hearted, and had the ability to light a room up with her smile and laughter. A devoted mother and wife, she spent her days rooting for her youngest at the hockey rink and her nights ensuring her husband and her older children were successful in all their worldly pursuits. She imparted her intellect, her passion, her drive and wisdom with those she loved most and will be deeply missed and forever remembered as someone larger than life.
Visiting Hours will be held Wednesday, July 8th at the Douglass Funeral Home, 51 Worthen Rd., LEXINGTON, from 4pm to 7pm. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Lawrence Academy Annual Fund, 26 Powderhouse Road, Groton, MA 01450. Lexington 781-862-1800
Published in The Boston Globe on July 7, 2020