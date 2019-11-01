|
McCARTHY, Christine (Caponigro) Of Stoneham, formerly of Malden and Winthrop, Wednesday, October 27th, 2019, at the age of 43. Beloved wife of Tim McCarthy. Cherished Mother Madison Surrette. Daughter of George Caponigro and the late Elaine Powers. Sister of the late Lisa Caponigro. Stepmother of Matthew McCarthy. Christine was a proud student of Regis College and a yoga instructor. A Celebration of Christine's Life will be held in the Barile Family Funeral Home, 482 Main St. (Rt. 28), STONEHAM, on Wednesday, November 5th, 2019, at 11am. Family and friends are cordially invited to gather and share memories with Christine's Family in the Funeral Home on Tuesday, November 5th, 2019, from 4 to 8pm. Parking attendants and elevator are available. Please consider making a donation in Christine's Memory to the , 1661 Worcester Rd. #301, Framingham, MA 01701. For information, directions and to make an online condolence, www.barilefuneral.com and for further information www.facebook.com/BarileFamilyFuneralHome. Barile Family Funeral Home
