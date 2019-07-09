Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Dello Russo Funeral Home
306 Main Street
Medford, MA 02155
(781) 396-9200
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Dello Russo Funeral Home
306 Main Street
Medford, MA 02155
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Oak Grove Cemetery
Medford, MA
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Dello Russo Funeral Home
306 Main Street
Medford, MA 02155
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Raphael Church
512 High Street
Medford, MA
View Map
Resources
CHRISTINE STONE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CHRISTINE P. (BOWEN) STONE

CHRISTINE P. (BOWEN) STONE Obituary
STONE, Christine P. (Bowen) Of Medford, July 6th. Beloved wife of Joseph P. Stone, with whom she shared 60 years of marriage. Devoted mother of Patricia Donnelly of Medford and her late husband Brian, Elizabeth Liberty of Medford, Mark J. Stone of Stoneham and Karen Stone and her partner William Brady, Jr. of Medford. Loving grandmother of Kristen, Ryan, Sarah and Jake. Loyally and lovingly survived by her dog Talula. Dear sister of the late John E. Bowen and his surviving wife Valerie. Also survived by many dear brothers- and sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews. Funeral from the Dello Russo Funeral Home, 306 Main St., MEDFORD, Friday, July 12th at 10 AM followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated in St. Raphael Church, 512 High Street, Medford, at 11 AM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting Hours Thursday 4 - 8 PM. Services will conclude with burial at Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Christine's name to , 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis TN 38105-9959. To leave a message of condolence visit www.dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes

Medford-Woburn-Wilmington
Published in The Boston Globe on July 10, 2019
