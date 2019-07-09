|
STONE, Christine P. (Bowen) Of Medford, July 6th. Beloved wife of Joseph P. Stone, with whom she shared 60 years of marriage. Devoted mother of Patricia Donnelly of Medford and her late husband Brian, Elizabeth Liberty of Medford, Mark J. Stone of Stoneham and Karen Stone and her partner William Brady, Jr. of Medford. Loving grandmother of Kristen, Ryan, Sarah and Jake. Loyally and lovingly survived by her dog Talula. Dear sister of the late John E. Bowen and his surviving wife Valerie. Also survived by many dear brothers- and sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews. Funeral from the Dello Russo Funeral Home, 306 Main St., MEDFORD, Friday, July 12th at 10 AM followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated in St. Raphael Church, 512 High Street, Medford, at 11 AM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting Hours Thursday 4 - 8 PM. Services will conclude with burial at Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Christine's name to , 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis TN 38105-9959. To leave a message of condolence visit www.dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes
Medford-Woburn-Wilmington
Published in The Boston Globe on July 10, 2019