WENDT, Christine "Wissy" Christine Lee Wendt, known to all as Wissy, died peacefully at home as the sun rose on February 19th, 2020, after a heroic twelve year battle with Acute Myeloid Leukemia. Her daughters Gillian and Chloe Plaunt were both by her side in her final moments of life. Born on July 20th, 1947 to the late Charles and Betty Wendt, Wissy grew up among artists and physicists in Columbus, Ohio. She attended the progressive University School in Columbus, Ohio and studied Literature, Psychology, and Philosophy at Antioch College. Wissy was married and had two daughters in Bowling Green, Ohio where she was an ice skating coach and choreographer. She and her children relocated to Cape Cod, Massachusetts in 1980. Her brilliance, vision, and curiosity in the human journey found its most profound expression both as a mother to her daughters and as a leader in the real estate industry. Throughout her remarkable three decade long career, she built several renowned real estate firms, both from the ground up and into market leaders. Wissy's wisdom was legendary and her love of and care for all those around her was profound. She was a memorable mentor and friend to many. Wissy found beauty everywhere. Forever fueled by art, travel, theatre, literature, politics, and sports, she always knew the best place to have dinner in Paris, where to find the most divine vineyards in Sonoma, what plays to see in New York City, and what quarterback was worth the price of his contract. To lose Wissy is to lose one of the world's most voracious lovers of life. She will be forever missed by her daughters Gillian Plaunt of Osterville, Massachusetts and Chloe Plaunt of Toronto, Canada, her son-in-law Tim Foy, her most treasured grandchildren Cate Elizabeth and Phoebe Lee Foy, her three nieces Laura Wendt, Emily Wendt, and Leah Wendt Bonanno, her sister-in-law Linda Wendt and her many cherished friends. She was predeceased by her big brother Bill Wendt. Her family extends their deepest gratitude to the brilliant and devoted doctors and nurses at The Center for Leukemia at the Mass General Cancer Center. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to the Provincetown Center for Costal Studies. Due to the Covid-19 crisis, her family will hold a Celebration of Life ceremony at the Chatham Bars Inn at a later date.
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 29, 2020