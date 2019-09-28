Boston Globe Obituaries
CHRISTOPHER A. VISVIS

CHRISTOPHER A. VISVIS Obituary
VISVIS, Christopher A. Of Wellesley Hills, MA and Wellington, FL, passed away peacefully Tuesday, September 24th, 2019 at Trustbridge Hospice in West Palm Beach, FL at the age of 94.

Beloved son of the late Arthur and Andromahe (Caragianis) Visvis. Chris was raised in Boston and was a resident of Wellesley Hills, MA for most of his life until moving to Wellington, FL.

Chris is survived by his devoted and much loved wife of 60 years, Elizabeth Ann (Gunter) Visvis; his loving children Christopher A. Visvis, Jr. and his wife Betsy (Bentley) Visvis of Wellesley, MA and Catherine Ann Visvis and her husband David Belsky of Franklin, MA; his cherished grandchildren Amanda and Taylor Visvis; and his dear niece and nephew Andrea and William Devine.

He was predeceased by his siblings Charles Visvis and Sophia McBrine.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a Greek Orthodox Funeral Service in Celebration of Christopher's Life at the Hellenic College Holy Cross Chapel, 50 Goddard Ave., Brookline, MA 02445 on Wednesday, October 2nd at 11:00 a.m. Interment will be private at Woodlawn Cemetery in Wellesley, with United States Navy Military Honors.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Francis Ouimet Scholarship Fund, Norton, MA. For the complete obituary, guestbook & additional information, please refer to BrascoFuneralHome.com

Waltham 781-893-6260

"Creating Meaningful Memories"
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 29, 2019
