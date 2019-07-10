|
|
CUNNINGHAM, Christopher B. II Of Somersworth, NH, formerly of Marlborough, MA, July 7, 2019 at age 23. He leaves his loving father, Christopher B. Cunningham and his wife Terese Cunningham of Holliston, MA, and his loving mother, Kerry (Donovan) Schwidde and her husband Adrian Schwidde of Somerworth, NH, his sister, Cheryl (Donovan) Smith of Somersworth, NH, his stepbrother, Shaun Campos of Boston, MA, and his loving grandmother, Martha (Wadden) Cunningham of Wellesley, and many cousins, aunts and uncles. A Funeral Mass will be held Friday morning in St. Paul's Church, 502 Washington St., Wellesley, MA at 11 o'clock. Interment will be private for the family. www.BurkeFamilyFuneralHomes.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 11, 2019