JONES, Christopher Brewster Age 57, died Sunday evening, October 13, 2019, surrounded by family at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. Chris was a kind, generous, artistic and creative man. Born in Beverly, MA on the summer solstice of 1962 to the late Marie P. Jones and Vincent W. Jones of Wenham, MA. Chris graduated from Hamilton Wenham Regional High School and Choate Rosemary Hall. In 1986, he graduated from Hobart and William Smith Colleges where he majored in American Studies, captained the cross-country team, and was newspaper and photo editor. Chris graced the lives of many friends and family with the warmth of his easy smile, sense of humor and endless kindness. In spite of a prolonged illness, Chris chose to live every day in happiness. Chris had many varied and creative interests, including writing, photography, woodworking, home renovation and landscape design. Above all he enjoyed drawing and painting in oils with a classical style. His portraits, animal paintings and landscapes were coveted by those who saw them. Chris relished making unusual, thoughtful gifts for friends and family and also subjecting them to lighthearted pranks. As a stem cell recipient, Chris' most satisfying work was to offer hope and help save the lives of others. He delivered blood products internationally. Throughout his life, he loved animals and travel. He had been to Africa, Europe, Asia and South America. An avid sportsman, Chris enjoyed playing tennis, golf, skiing, windsurfing and hiking. He ran in nine Boston marathons and a NYC marathon. On another adventure, Chris biked from Chicago to NYC in 5 days. Annually, Chris hosted his Hummingbird event consisting of cigars and dinner with dear friends. Chris leaves behind his beloved family: brother, Vincent Jones of Waltham, MA, sister, Anna Jones of Denver, CO, brother, George Jones of Hamden, CT and four nieces and nephews. Arrangements are by the Campbell Funeral Home, 525 Cabot Street, BEVERLY. Family and friends are invited to a Celebration of Life Service for Chris to be held at Myopia Hunt Club at 11:00a.m. on Wednesday, October 23, 2019. In lieu of flowers, donations in Chris' memory can be made to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168. Information, directions, condolences at campbellfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 20, 2019