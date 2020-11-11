1/1
CHRISTOPHER C. CAKEBREAD
CAKEBREAD, Christopher C. Of Natick, November 6, 2020. Beloved husband of Karen (Gardner) Cakebread of Natick. Devoted father of Bryan Cakebread of Natick and Timothy Cakebread of New York City. Dear brother of John Cakebread and his wife Wendy of Ridgeway, Ontario, Canada. Loving uncle of Robyn and Caroline Cakebread and their families. Chris, a Canadian/U.S. dual citizen, attended Trinity College School in Ontario and St. Lawrence University in New York, where he met Karen, his future wife, and graduated with a BA in music in 1975. He went on to earn MS and EdD degrees from Boston University. His free-spirited and unexpected career path included full-time gigs as a journeyman blues drummer, record-company manager/band babysitter, grad student, ad man, and finally professor and lecturer at Boston University, where he taught advertising for 30-plus years and ran his department's internship program. More than 8,000 students had Chris as a teacher and mentor. Chris's boundless energy also led him to become a marathoner and a youth hockey coach. An adored husband, father, colleague, and friend, he will be remembered for his outsize personality, his generosity, and his eternal exasperation with his beloved Toronto Maple Leafs. A celebration of Christopher will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the ALS Association. For guest book, please visit www.everettfuneral.com John Everett & Sons Funeral Home Natick 508 653 4342

View the online memorial for Christopher C. CAKEBREAD


Published in Boston Globe from Nov. 11 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
John Everett & Sons Funeral Home
4 Park Street
Natick, MA 01760
(508) 653-4342
