CHRISTOPHER E. "KIP" DUGAN

DUGAN, Christopher E. "Kip" Of Southboro, MA, age 58, passed away peacefully on Sunday evening, June 7, 2020, after a long and valiant battle against Gliobastoma. Kip is survived by his three reasons for living…his high-school sweetheart and wife of 27 years, Leigh (Donnegan) Dugan and his two greatest legacies, his children, Abigail and John Dugan all of Southborough. In addition to his wife and children, Kip is survived by his parents, Owen and Elizabeth Dugan of Wellesley; his brother, Owen and his wife, Beth, of Wellesley; and his brother, Barry and his wife, Dawn, of Hinesburg, Vermont. Kip is also survived by his beloved cousins and several nieces and nephews. Although Kip was a very successful medical sales representative during his lifetime, it was the love for his wife and children, his love of sports and music, and his zest for life and people that was most important to him. Nobody was ever a stranger to Kip…just a friend he hadn't met yet. Anyone who has ever known Kip knows his wit and sense of humor were innate, and his disease was unable to take that away from him. Kip's fondest memories were of his time spent with family and friends at his summer home in Kennebunkport, Maine and on the shore of Lake Champlain, Vermont. The family would like to express their gratitude in particular to the staff at the Rose Monahan Home in Worcester, MA, for the extraordinary care Kip received in his last days. A memorial Mass in Kip's honor will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Kip's name to the Rose Monahan Hospice Home, 10 Judith Road, Worcester, MA 01602. Henry J. Burke & Sons BurkeFamilyFuneralHomes.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 10, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -