NUGENT, Christopher E. Of Newton, formerly of Cambridge, passed away on August 15, 2019, at the age of 87. Beloved partner of Judith Walker. Predeceased by his wife Monica Nugent. Father of Christopher & Nicholas Nugent. Uncle of James & Karen Nugent. Dear friend of Jeffrey Walker, Elizabeth, Rod, Jacob & Joshua Nangle, Susan & Julian Walker. Mr. Nugent served in the U.S.C.G. during the Korean Conflict. He earned a Bachelor's degree from the Newark College of Engineering and a Master's degree as well as a Doctorate from Cornell University. After teaching at the Dartmouth College School of Business Administration, he spent twenty-four years at the Harvard Business School in faculty and administrative positions including Assistant Dean and Director of Computer Based Systems. Graveside Service on Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at 1 P.M., in the Mt. Auburn Cemetery, Cambridge. Contributions in his memory may be made to the Dana Farber Cancer Institute. www.stantonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2019