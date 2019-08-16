Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stanton Funeral Service
786 Mount Auburn Street
Watertown, MA 02472
(617) 924-3838
Graveside service
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
1:00 PM
Mt. Auburn Cemetery
Cambridge, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for CHRISTOPHER NUGENT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CHRISTOPHER E. NUGENT

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
CHRISTOPHER E. NUGENT Obituary
NUGENT, Christopher E. Of Newton, formerly of Cambridge, passed away on August 15, 2019, at the age of 87. Beloved partner of Judith Walker. Predeceased by his wife Monica Nugent. Father of Christopher & Nicholas Nugent. Uncle of James & Karen Nugent. Dear friend of Jeffrey Walker, Elizabeth, Rod, Jacob & Joshua Nangle, Susan & Julian Walker. Mr. Nugent served in the U.S.C.G. during the Korean Conflict. He earned a Bachelor's degree from the Newark College of Engineering and a Master's degree as well as a Doctorate from Cornell University. After teaching at the Dartmouth College School of Business Administration, he spent twenty-four years at the Harvard Business School in faculty and administrative positions including Assistant Dean and Director of Computer Based Systems. Graveside Service on Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at 1 P.M., in the Mt. Auburn Cemetery, Cambridge. Contributions in his memory may be made to the Dana Farber Cancer Institute. www.stantonfuneralhome.com

View the online memorial for Christopher E. NUGENT
Published in The Boston Globe from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of CHRISTOPHER's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Stanton Funeral Service
Download Now