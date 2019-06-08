|
|
MAGNER, Christopher G. Of Medford, formerly of Everett, June 6, 2019, age 44. Survived by his sons Ryan, Brandon, and their mother Jennifer of Lynn. Son of Jerry (Jean) Magner of South Dennis, and Cathy (Joe) Pagliarulo of Tewksbury. Brother of the late Melissa Magner. Loving longtime companion of Julianne Comeau. Son-in-law of Jane Crompton. Brother-in-law of Robert McCrane. Also survived by his stepbrother, Michael, and stepsisters, Paula and Kristin, and the extended Comeau family of Wilmington. Visiting Hours Sunday, 2-6 at the E.E. Burns Funeral Home, 204 Main St., MALDEN. Relatives and friends will gather for an 11:00 am Funeral Mass at St. William Church, 1351 Main St., Tewksbury, on Monday, June 10th. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Chris' name be made to Guide Dogs of America, 13445 Glenoaks Blvd., Sylmar, CA 91342. Late member of the Malden K of C Santa Maria Council #105. For directions and guestbook please go to:
burnsfuneralhomemalden.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 9, 2019