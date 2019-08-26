|
PAQUETTE, Christopher G. Clear Skies! Husband, Father, Paratrooper Pulls the Ripcord on Final Jump. Christopher G. Paquette, 76, a lifelong resident of Haverhill, passed away peacefully at on Sunday, August 25. He was the son of the late Emile and Katherine Paquette. Chris attended St. James School and graduated from Haverhill Trade School. Soon after, he joined the military where he served overseas as a radar operator in the 82nd Airborne, 505th Infantry. Upon returning, Chris furthered his education at Lowell Technical Institute and Northern Essex. He was a proud member of the Local 7 Ironworkers Union for more than thirty years and made a lifelong career as a structural steel erector hanging iron on bridges and buildings across New England. Chris, a member of the Haverhill Country Club, was an avid golfer who enjoyed the game with many friends and family. He also enjoyed skiing, fishing, days at the beach, and traveling the world with the love of his life, Joyce. He leaves behind his beloved wife of 54 years, Joyce (Cuscia) Paquette, his son Christopher J. Paquette and his wife, Eileen, and his son Eric D. Paquette and Carly Neilson. "Bapa" will forever be remembered by his grandchildren, Brendan, Katherine, and Meghan. Chris will be missed dearly by sisters Marie, Susan, and Roseanne and brothers Joseph, John, Edward, and the late Daniel. Chris will also be sadly missed by sister and brother-in-law, Carlene and David MacDougall as well as his numerous nieces, nephews, extended family, and close friend, Victoria Kolenda. Celebration of Chris's Life will be Wednesday, August 28, in the Driscoll Funeral Home 309 So. Main Street, HAVERHILL, from 4:00 to 7:00 PM. Services will begin Thursday morning in the funeral home at 9:00 AM. Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. James Church, 185 Winter Street, Haverhill at 10:00 AM. Interment with U.S. Army Honors follow in Elmwood Cemetery, Methuen. Contributions may be made in Chris's memory to the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Haverhill, 55 Emerson Street, Haverhill, MA 01830 or the Liz Murphy Open Hand Food Pantry c/o St. James Parish, 6 Cottage Street, Haverhill, MA 01830. For guestbook, visit www.driscollcares.com "Goodbye and Good Luck!"
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 27, 2019