McINTYRE, Christopher George Age 36, of Sharon, formerly of Canton, MA, passed away October 22, 2019.
Loving son of Pamela and Francis McIntyre; devoted husband to Sarah Elizabeth and beloved father of Jacob and Jamieson and stepdaughter Siobhan. Also survived by siblings: Katelan St. Laurent and husband Paul; Laura Hirst and husband Gareth; and Francis, III. Christopher was well known for his charismatic personality and love of adventure. His passion for reading was surpassed only by his enjoyment of cruising the back roads on his motorcycle. He will be sadly missed by his family and friends. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Visiting Hours on Friday, November 1st from 4-7 PM at the RJ Ross Funeral Home, 135 South Street, WRENTHAM. A Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, November 2nd at 10:30 AM in The Parish of Saint Mary, 130 South Street, Wrentham. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Salvation Army at www.give.salvationarmyusa.org For online guestbook, please visit
www.rjrossfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 29, 2019