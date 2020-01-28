Boston Globe Obituaries
Chapman, Cole & Gleason Funeral Homes
74 Algonquin Ave
Mashpee, MA 02649
(508) 477-4025
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Chapman, Cole & Gleason Funeral Homes
74 Algonquin Ave
Mashpee, MA 02649
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
10:00 AM
Christ the King Church
3 Job's Fishing Road
Mashpee, MA
View Map
CHRISTOPHER GERALD WILLANDER Obituary
WILLANDER, Christopher Gerald Age 57, of Mashpee, passed away peacefully at Boston Medical Center after a brief illness. He was the son of RIchard D. Willander and the late Electa Willander.

Chris graduated from Brookline High School. He served in the United States Air Force for 30 years until his retirement, ultimately achieving the rank of Lieutenant Colonel. He received his Bachelor's from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University and a Master's degree from National Graduate School of Quality Management. Chris enjoyed golfing, fishing, and scuba diving, and was a passionate Patriots fan. He appreciated the simple pleasure in life and was happiest spending time with his family, especially his children. He also cared deeply for other veterans and volunteered in the community. Chris was a loving son, father, and brother and a devoted patriot who will be dearly missed.

In addition to his father, Chris is survived by three children: Carolyn Willander of Boston, Teresa Willander of New Bedford, Joshua Willander of Mashpee, his brothers Sean Willander of Mercersburg, PA and Sten Willander of Newton, MA, his sister Kirsten Willander of Maynard, MA, his former wife Christine Moroney, and many nieces and nephews.

A Visitation will be held at the Chapman Cole and Gleason Funeral Home, 74 Algonquin Ave. (Rte. 151), MASHPEE, on Monday, February 3, 2020 from 4:00pm to 8:00pm. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Christ the King Church, 3 Job's Fishing Road, Mashpee, on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at 10:00am. Burial will follow in the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to www.heroesintransition.org

For online guestbook and directions, please visit www.ccgfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 29, 2020
