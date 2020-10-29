BELLINI, Christopher J. Of Falls Church, VA, Cambridge, MA and Somerville, MA. Died Oct. 22, 2020, born 1961 to Mary F. and Joseph Bellini (deceased). He leaves his wife Lily (Kling), a son Alexander, two daughters Kristen and Nicole, his mother Mary and stepfather George Boudreau, also his brother Joseph Bellini and wife Rachel of Franktown, CO, two sisters Suzanne Lees of Andover, MA and Joanne Novelli of Lunenburg, MA, in addition to many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. After graduating from Malden Catholic, he attended the University of Massachusetts at Amherst. He worked as a CPA at Arthur Anderson Company for two years. He decided to pursue a law degree at Georgetown University Law Center. He was a noted attorney in Washington, DC for the last 30 years. He specialized in advising U.S. and international clients in the financial services industry. He was a frequent lecturer, presenter and writer on matters relating to financial institutions. Christopher had many interests and activities which he often shared with his brother, Joe. Vacationing at his summer home in Mavillette Beach, Nova Scotia with his family and his brother Joe's family gave him immense pleasure. The love he gave and received by all he knew will long be remembered. Due to COVID-19, Services will be held at a later date.