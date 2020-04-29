|
DeLILLO, Christopher J. Age 51, beloved husband of Leanne J. (Vergari) DeLillo, died unexpectedly on Saturday, April 25, 2020 at Salem Hospital. Born and raised in Everett, he was the son of the late Patrick and Elizabeth (Luippold) DeLillo. He received his education in the Everett school system and graduated from Everett High School, class of 1986. He continued his education, earning a Bachelor's degree from Suffolk University in Boston. Chris had been employed as a project manager for National Grid. He had a passion for basketball and was a former assistant basketball coach at Suffolk University, as well a youth basketball coach in Peabody. He was a loving husband, father, brother, uncle and friend who will be missed by all who knew him. In addition to his wife with whom he shared twenty five years of marriage, he is survived by a son, Patrick DeLillo, a daughter, Jacquelyn DeLillo, both of Peabody, four brothers, Dale DeLillo of California, Dean DeLillo and his wife, Diane of Melrose, Brooks DeLillo of Peabody and Brian DeLillo and his wife, Julie of Melrose and several nieces and nephews. His Funeral Services will be private. Arrangements by the Conway Cahill-Brodeur Funeral Home, 82 Lynn St., PEABODY. Contributions may be made in his memory to Wolf Hollow North American Wolf Foundation, 114 Essex Rd., Ipswich, MA 01938 www.wolfhollowipswich.org For online guestbook, please visit www.ccbfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 3, 2020