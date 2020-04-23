|
DONOVAN, Christopher J. Of Dedham, formerly of Dorchester and Co. Cork, Ireland passed away on April 22, 2020 from complications of COVID-19. Beloved husband of the late Patricia R. (Sullivan). Loving father of Kenneth and his wife Glenda of East Bridgewater, Christopher J. "Jimmy" and his wife Janice of Sharon, Deborah Hibbard of Dedham, Margaret "Peggy" and her husband Gerald Silletti of Norfolk, Lisa and her husband Michael Flanagan of Norfolk. Longtime friend and companion of Rita Pray of Dedham. Brother-in-law of Cynthia Sullivan of NH and the late Marguerite Staff and John Paul Sullivan. Grandfather of 10 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Bartender at the Irish Social Club in West Roxbury for 21 years and a helper of the Dedham Garden Club for many years. Funeral services private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to Alzheimer's research at The family would like to thank the staff at Linden Nursing Facility in Dedham for their care. For guestbook www.gormleyfuneral.com William J. Gormley Funeral Service 617-323-8600
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 26, 2020