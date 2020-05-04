Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Greely Funeral Services
212 Washington Street
Gloucester, MA 01930
(978) 283-0698
Resources
More Obituaries for CHRISTOPHER KEILEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CHRISTOPHER J. KEILEY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
CHRISTOPHER J. KEILEY Obituary
KEILEY, Christopher J. Age 62, passed away Friday, May 1, 2020, in his home surrounded by his family, after a hard-fought battle with Glioblastoma. He is survived by his best friend and wife of 39 years, Kathleen J. Keiley (n?e Fair), his two adoring children Emily Keiley (her partner Jeff Joyce, and their daughter Keiley) of Gloucester, MA, and Christopher Keiley (his wife Nicole n?e Elmore) of Portland, ME. He was born in Boston, MA on January 9, 1958, to the late William and Marcia (n?e McPherson) Keiley. A Memorial Mass will be held in his honor at Our Lady of Good Voyage followed by a Celebration of Life at a date to be announced this summer. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Chris' name to: Glioblastoma Foundation, P.O.Box 62066, Durham, NC 27715. Email:

[email protected]

glioblastomafoundation.org/get-involved/donate

Arrangements are by the Greely Funeral Home, 212 Washington St., GLOUCESTER, MA. Online condolences may be given at:

www.greelyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of CHRISTOPHER's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -