KEILEY, Christopher J. Age 62, passed away Friday, May 1, 2020, in his home surrounded by his family, after a hard-fought battle with Glioblastoma. He is survived by his best friend and wife of 39 years, Kathleen J. Keiley (n?e Fair), his two adoring children Emily Keiley (her partner Jeff Joyce, and their daughter Keiley) of Gloucester, MA, and Christopher Keiley (his wife Nicole n?e Elmore) of Portland, ME. He was born in Boston, MA on January 9, 1958, to the late William and Marcia (n?e McPherson) Keiley. A Memorial Mass will be held in his honor at Our Lady of Good Voyage followed by a Celebration of Life at a date to be announced this summer. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Chris' name to: Glioblastoma Foundation, P.O.Box 62066, Durham, NC 27715. Email:
[email protected]
glioblastomafoundation.org/get-involved/donate
Arrangements are by the Greely Funeral Home, 212 Washington St., GLOUCESTER, MA. Online condolences may be given at:
www.greelyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 5, 2020