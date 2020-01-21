|
McGOUGH, Christopher J. Of South Boston, passed away suddenly on January 19, 2020. Beloved husband of Maryalice (Valle) McGough. Devoted father of Molly and Allison McGough. Loving son of Terence and the late Linda (Range) McGough. Brother of Michael McGough. Nephew of James McGough. Brother-in-law of Annellen and Rusty Lydon, Jeanmarie and Brendan Lee, and Ellen and Matt Savage. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and friends. Visitation in the O'Brien Funeral Home, 146 Dorchester Street, SOUTH BOSTON on Thursday, January 23rd from 4-8 pm. Funeral Mass in St. Brigid Church, 841 East Broadway, South Boston on Friday, January 24th at 11:30 am. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Chris for his daughters may be made to the Christopher McGough Memorial Fund c/o East Boston Savings Bank, 708 E. Broadway, South Boston, MA 02127 or via venmo at McGoughMemorialFund.
Published in The Boston Globe from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020