MERRILL, Christopher J. Of Boston, passed away suddenly on July 14, 2019, at the age of 49. Christopher graduated from Algonquin Regional High School in Northborough in 1988 and received his degree in Psychology from the University of Massachusetts, Amherst in 1992. Chris' professional experience began as a Research Scientist at Harvard Medical School. He continued his work in the research and drug discovery industry for over 20 years as both a scientist and business development executive, working for several biotechnology companies. Chris boldly switched paths and followed his dream, founding Shift Coaching Group LLC, where he coached hundreds of professionals at all levels of management across multiple industries. His success also led to a position as an executive coach in Harvard Business School's Executive Education program. Chris thrived on the opportunity to do what he loved and to be in service of others. Chris's greatest love was for his family and friends. He cherished his daily walks to school with his children and lived to celebrate each milestone, birthday and holiday with his family. His friends were a part of his family as well. Friendship for Chris was lifelong without compromise. His companionship, compassion and kindness were gifts that will be remembered by all that knew him. When not at work or with family, you could be sure to find Chris on his bike. He was an avid cycler and 5x finisher of the Mt. Washington Bicycle Race. Chris combined his passion to help others with his love for biking as an opportunity to raise money for those less fortunate. Chris had the ability to find the best and others and helped anyone who knew him to do the same. Beloved husband of Victoria A. Delmonico. Loving father of Ava and Ben Merrill. Cherished son of Gary and Wilma Merrill of Sandwich. Loving brother of Jonas Merrill and wife Alissa of Hopkinton and Jennifer Tringali and husband Dan of Lynnfield. Son-in-law of Joanne and Raymond Delmonico of Hingham. Brother-in-law of Raymond Delmonico and wife Amanda and Matthew Delmonico and wife Tiffany. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the Visiting Hours on Thursday 4-8 PM in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, 809 Main Street (Rte 18 opp. So. Shore Hospital), SOUTH WEYMOUTH. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in the Cathedral of the Holy Cross, 1400 Washington Street, Boston, Friday at 10 AM. See www.Keohane.com for directions, online condolences, and updated information on the Memorial Education Fund for Ava and Ben or call 781-335-0045. Published in The Boston Globe on July 17, 2019