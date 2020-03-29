Boston Globe Obituaries
|
CHRISTOPHER J. NAZZARO

CHRISTOPHER J. NAZZARO Obituary
NAZZARO, Christopher J. In Revere, formerly of Wakefield, at 40 years, unexpectedly on March 27th, Devoted son of Frederick G. Nazzaro, III & his wife Jeannine M. (Roy) Nazzaro of Wakefield. Adored son of the late Diane L. (Conlon) Nazzaro. Dear brother to Frederick G. Nazzaro, IV, & wife, Mascha Chausovsky of Newton & Barbara J. Barnard & husband Scott of Lynn. Dear uncle of Nicholas D. Nazzaro of CA, Alexander V. & Mark E. Nazzaro, both of Newton, Brandy Giovino & husband Ronald of Medford, Ashley Guthro of Winthrop, Anthony J. "AJ" Guthro of Lynn. Also lovingly survived by his grandniece, Angelina & his grandnephew, Ronnie. In keeping with the ongoing mandate & regulations issued by the Comm. of MA & the Boston Archdiocese regarding the ongoing COVID-19 (Coronavirus) pandemic, all services & interment will be held privately. A "Celebration of Life" (date, time & place of venue) will be announced at a later time on social media & on our Funeral Home website (www.vertuccioandsmith.com). Christopher was an alumnus of Boston University, Class of 1997. Presently & for the past 8 years, Chris was in management security at National Grid. Chris also held a real estate broker's license. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Northeast Animal Shelter, 347 Highland Ave., Salem, MA 01970. To send online condolences or for more information, please visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 30, 2020
