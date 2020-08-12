Boston Globe Obituaries
Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA 02453
(781) 894-2895
Service
Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA
CHRISTOPHER PRESTON
CHRISTOPHER J. PRESTON

CHRISTOPHER J. PRESTON Obituary
PRESTON, Christopher J. Of Wellesley. August 10, 2020. Beloved husband of Cheryl S. (Steranko) Preston. Son of the late Richard W. and Ann (Maclone) Preston. Brother of Kenneth Preston of AZ, Carol McFarland of PA and Paul Preston of Brighton and the late Richard W. Preston, Jr.; his in-laws, Stephanie Goldstein (late Michael) of NY, James Steranko (Debbie) of FL and Guy Steranko (late Susan) of Haverhill; nieces & nephews. Calling Hours for Chris will be held in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Rte. 20), WALTHAM on Sunday, August 16th from 4 to 7 p.m. His Funeral Service and Burial in Woodlawn Cemetery in Wellesley will be private. Memorials in his name may be made to The Coast Guard Foundation, 394 Taugwonk Rd., Stonington, CT 06378 and at www.coastguardfoundation.org For complete obituary, guest register and directions, please visit www.joycefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 14, 2020
 Back to today's Obituaries
