SPENCER, Christopher J. Of Wakefield, MA, passed away this past week. A longtime resident of Malden, Chris graduated from Malden High in 1996. He attended Northeastern University where he studied Human Services, and went on to finish his degree at Fitchburg State University in 2011. Chris was the loving son of the late Charlene Spencer of Malden. Chris is survived by his son, Jack Spencer. He leaves behind many family and friends, including his beloved godmother, Linda Goulet and her partner, Debra Olin of Somervllle. Christopher had an adventurous spirit, always interested in trying something new and encouraging others to do the same. A Service will be held at the Forestdale Community Church, 235 Forest Street in Malden on Wednesday, January 8, 4-6pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Eliot CHS, 125 Hartwell Ave., Lexington, MA 02421.
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 8, 2020