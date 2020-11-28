WADE, Christopher J. "Hogen" Age 55, of Stoughton, formerly of Canton passed away in a tragic accident on November 25th. Beloved son of the late Mary P. (Mumford) Wade. Devoted Brother of Eric W. Wade of Stoughton, Richard V. Wade of Westwood, and Robert L. Wade of Canton. Loving uncle of Alex, Kelly, Robert, Thomas, Patrick, Ryan, Maggie and Billy. Brother-in-law of Ashlyn Wade, Patricia Wade, Lori Arsenault, and Bridget Wade. He leaves behind many cherished friends. Visiting Hours at the Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home, 455 Washington St., CANTON, Tuesday, December 1, 4-7 PM. Funeral Mass at St. John the Evangelist Church, Canton, Wednesday, December 2, at 10 AM. Burial St. Mary's Cemetery, Canton. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Christopher's memory to My Brother's Keeper at www.mybrotherskeeper.org
or My Brother's Keeper, P.O. Box 338, Easton, MA 02356. For complete obituary and guestbook, see www.dockrayandthomasfuneralhome.com
