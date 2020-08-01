Boston Globe Obituaries
Burial
Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020
1:00 PM
Newton Cemetery
CHRISTOPHER JAMES BRADLEY III


1977 - 2020
CHRISTOPHER JAMES BRADLEY III Obituary
BRADLEY, Christopher James III Of Needham, passed March 23, 2020. He is survived by his beloved daughter Delaney Brooks-Bradley and her mother, Erin Brooks of Sturbridge; parents Mary Ellen Richardson of Needham; Christopher J. Bradley of Weston; sister Erin Irose and husband Colin, niece and nephew Ella and Levi Irose of Newburyport. He is also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. He was predeceased by his sister Melissa Ann Bradley. There will be a burial service held on Thursday, August 6th at 1 p.m. at the Newton Cemetery. Directions to grave site available at the cemetery entrance. We respectfully request that you exercise Covid-19 precautions while in attendance. Contributions in his memory will be welcomed by the MSPCA-Angell Foundation (www.mspca.org/donate-now). Funeral arrangements by The Andrew J. Magni & Son Funeral Home.

Published in The Boston Globe from Aug. 2 to Aug. 3, 2020
