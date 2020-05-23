|
|
TARMEY, Christopher James Aka CT, aka Tubby, aka "Toughest kid on the island". Born May 16, 1969, made a sudden, early departure from this earthly plane on the 20th of May, 2020. Chris lived on Martha's Vineyard for over 25 years working as a cook at various restaurants including Among the Flowers (aka "The Weeds") and Jimmy Seas in Oak Bluffs before returning to the South Shore, living in Weymouth and working at Blackrock Country Club in Hingham. Chris loved to travel around the country visiting DC, Florida, Santa Fe New Mexico, Yellowstone and Las Vegas to name a few. He loved music having been the first person to discover Johnny Cash in the late 1990's and regaling his family singing country tunes a cappella on long road trips. Chris loved his family and friends and made us all laugh despite telling the same jokes over and over. He was incredibly kind and generous, and was fiercely loyal. He treasured his family and loved to spend time with them. Chris was a loving son, brother, uncle, nephew, cousin and friend and will be dearly missed. We're blessed he left a trove of wonderful memories for those of us left behind to treasure. And although we are confident he's in heaven right now, we suspect he was given a stern talking to upon arrival. We hope that a kind word from his late father, Thomas Tarmey, got him through the gates and that they are enjoying a rousing game of Trivial Pursuit and having a fun filled reunion. RIP Chris, we'll miss you and love you forever. Sadly, due to the crazy times we are living through, the initial service will be limited to the immediate family. We all look forward to getting together at a later date to share stories and celebrate his life. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to or perhaps leave your favorite barkeep a generous tip from Chris. Normally, the funeral is an opportunity for the community to gather in support. Although we cannot gather together with Chris's family at this time, friends may still offer their support by visiting www.Keohane.com and sharing a special memory or message. For those who cannot access the website, call 781-335-0045 to have your message added.
Published in The Boston Globe on May 24, 2020