|
|
ARMSTRONG, Christopher Lenfest A Brilliantly Talented Artist Our beloved Chris left us unexpectedly on July 27th. He was 52. A brilliantly talented artist, Chris was renowned for his masterful paintings of the ocean as organic and enlivened landscapes. In all ways, Chris's life mirrored his work. Like the ocean itself, his seascape paintings vary from elegantly serene to voraciously dynamic. In addition to his fathomless talent as a painter, Chris was also a gifted actor, singer, songwriter and guitarist. As passionately brilliant as he was in all creative endeavors, Chris was ultimately destined to gift the world with his exquisite art. Chris especially loved summers (and reluctantly braved winters!) in picturesque Gloucester, MA as a way of maintaining his profound connection to the water. As an avid year round surfer, Chris could be seen with his board in tow on any local beach if there was swell to be found. His surfing buddies will tell you that Chris was enthusiastically tireless paddling in the chilly Atlantic water to catch the next great "goofy footed" ride. He was always stoked for sure. Chris graduated from The Taft School in Connecticut class of 1985. He then went on to receive a BA from Bucknell University in PA and an MFA from NYU in New York City. Sprinkled in the mix, Chris studied acting with Bill Esper at the esteemed William Esper Studio in Manhattan as well as studying at Studio Art Centers International in Florence Italy. His work is represented by Gallery Henoch in New York, NY, Beth Urdang Gallery in Boston, MA and Morrison Gallery in Kent, CT. Chris is survived by his beautiful daughter Lily, the light of his life and his greatest joy. There are no words to capture how intensely proud he was of the amazing young woman she has become. He is also survived by his loving mother Georgia Lenfest Armstrong of Unityville, PA whose devotion to her son knows no bounds In addition, he is survived by his sister Katy Armstrong and nephews Atticus and William of Kent CT, aunts and uncles Mimi and Stoney Armstrong-Conley of Newton, MA, Kip and Merry Armstrong and daughter Rebecca of Danville, PA, Jan and Bob Antonucci and daughters Jacklyn and Robyn of Somers, NY, former wife and Lily's mother Tatiana Dillen of Gloucester, devoted longtime partner Sally Narkis and her son Dimitri of Westfield, NJ, and many loving cousins and longtime dear friends including The Doc, Tim, Owen, Dwight, Rob, Peter, Sean, Swanny, "Cuz" Charlie, David and countless others. He was predeceased by his father esteemed American Landscape painter David Armstrong. Yeah little things they make me so happy All I want to do is live by the sea Yeah little things they make me so happy But it's good yes it's good it's good to be free Yeah it's good yes it's good it's good to be free ~ Noel Gallagher You left the world a more beautiful place Chris Armstrong. We love you. Be free… A Memorial Service to be held at a later date. Arrangements by the Campbell Funeral Home, 61 Middle Street GLOUCESTER, MA. Contributions may be made in his name to Ocean Alliance, 32 Horton St., Gloucester, MA 01930, www.whale.org Information, directions, condolences at www.campbellfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 11, 2019