KOSTKA, Christopher M. "Bubba" Of South Boston, suddenly on March 9, 2020. Loving son of Nancy (Butts) and Stanley Kostka, Jr. Devoted boyfriend of Christine Cappadora. Cherished brother of Stanley Kostka, III of Alexandria, VA and his twin Timothy Kostka of Boston. Grandson of the late Stanley and Laura (Douglas) Kostka, and Estelle Nicholas. Also survived by many loving aunts, uncles and cousins. Visitation in the O'Brien Funeral Home 146 Dorchester Street, SOUTH BOSTON on Friday, March 13th from 4-8pm. Funeral Mass in Gate of Heaven Church, 615 East Fourth Street, South Boston on Saturday, March 14th at 11:30am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Interment Cedar Grove Cemetery, Dorchester. Bubba was graduate of Massachusetts Maritime Academy Class of 2014 and he was also a member of the International 210 Association. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Bubba may be made to the Gavin Foundation, 675 East Fourth Street, South Boston, MA 02127.
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 12, 2020