Rogers Funeral Home and Cremation Services
380 Cambridge Street
Cambridge, MA 02141
(617) 876-8964
CHRISTOPHER MARTIN "CHRIS" ROGERS


1970 - 2020
CHRISTOPHER MARTIN "CHRIS" ROGERS Obituary
ROGERS, Christopher Martin "Chris" Passed away from pancreatic cancer on February 1, 2020, at the age of 49. Chris was born August 18, 1970, and grew up in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Chris loved to travel and after a posting in Germany with the U.S. Army, he briefly lived in Paris to work at Shakespeare and Company Bookstore. Upon returning to the US, Chris moved into a variety of jobs. He worked as a private investigator which led to a career in computer forensics and web programming. In recent years, he contributed to projects initiated by his father that were designed to stabilize the water supply in arid regions. Chris had a passion for literature and took part in the research for a new set of annotations to James Joyce's Ulysses at Boston University; throughout his life he continued to compose music and write poetry, novels, and plays. He was known for his quick wit and his kind and compassionate spirit. He was preceded in death by his father, Peter, and his mother, Rosemarie. He is survived by his brother Justin (DeAnn) Rogers, of Edina, Minnesota, his niece Kaia, his stepmother Suzanne Ogden, his stepsiblings Henry and Lydia Ogden and their children, and many aunts, uncles and cousins. He will be buried in a private ceremony at Mt. Auburn Cemetery. Rogers & Hutchins Funeral Homes Arlington & Cambridge www.rogersfuneralhome.net

Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 23, 2020
