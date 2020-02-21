|
HESSION, Christopher Michael Age 24, of Sagamore Beach, formerly of Hingham, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, February 17, 2020, at home. Loving son of James A. and Catherine M. (Shedd) Hession of Sagamore Beach. Survived by his dear brothers: Matthew J. Hession and Eric D. Irr of Dorchester; his cherished grandmother, Catherine "Kitsy" Shedd of Scituate; and a host of uncles, aunts, and cousins. A Mass of Christian Burial, to which relatives and friends are most kindly invited to attend, will be celebrated for Chris on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at 11 AM in St. Anthony of Padua Church, 2 Summer Street, Cohasset. Interment will be held privately at a later date in Groveland Cemetery, Scituate. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in Chris's memory may be made to the National Adrenal Diseases Foundation by visiting www.nadf.us/fundraising To sign an online guestbook, please visit. www.mcnamara-sparrell.com
Published in The Boston Globe from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2020