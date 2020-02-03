Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Frank A. Welsh & Sons Funeral Home - Chelsea
718 Broadway Main Office
Chelsea, MA 02150
(617) 889-2723
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Service
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
7:00 PM
CHRISTOPHER S. ACRES Sr.


1967 - 2020
CHRISTOPHER S. ACRES Sr. Obituary
ACRES, Christopher S. Sr. End of Watch 01/28/2020 Of Danvers, formerly Malden, 52 years of age, on January 28. Beloved husband of Adrianne (Ross) Acres. Devoted father of US Army Sgt. Christopher S. Acres, Jr. at Ft. Polk, LA, John Acres of Malden and his stepdaughter, Kyriel Ross of Hamilton. Son of Carol Acres of Malden and the late Chester Ledbury. He was also predeceased by his half-brother, the late Robert Ledbury. Chris is also survived by a large extended family from all over the country and Canada. Visiting Hours: will be held from the Welsh Funeral Home, 718 Broadway, CHELSEA on Wednesday from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM and again from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM. An Order of the Eastern Star Service and Masonic Funeral Ritual will be held at 7:00 PM. Relatives and friends are most kindly invited to attend. Funeral Services will be conducted in the Funeral Home on Thursday, February 6th at 10:00 AM. Services will conclude in the Funeral Home. Funeral Home fully handicap accessible, ample parking opposite Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Massachusetts DeMolay Wakefield Chapter, 370 Salem St., Wakefield, MA 01880. Late Corrections Officer, Middlesex County Sheriff's Office, Chief Officer, Malden Emergency Center, late member and past Worshipful Master, Mt. Vernon-Galilean Lodge, Aleppo Temple Shrine and Worthy Patron Melrose Chapter 14, Eastern Star. For directions or to send expressions of sympathy, please visit www.WelshFuneralHome.com Welsh Funeral Home Chelsea, 617-889-2723

Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 4, 2020
