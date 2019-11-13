|
DOUGLAS-BERNAZZANI, Christopher Scott Beloved son, brother, father, boyfriend, friend and talented mechanic - died peacefully in his home on Monday, November 11, 2019 in Roslindale. He was 47 years old.
Christopher was born on March 13, 1972 in St. Margaret's Hospital in Boston. He was passionate about cars and racing. He had a great love for animals and had a one of a kind laugh. That kind of laugh that will make anyone smile.
He is survived by his loving parents, M. Pat and Gerard Bernazzani of Sandwich, his siblings, Matthew and his wife Lauren Bernazzani of Holbrook, Edward and his wife Megan Bernazzani of West Roxbury, Rebecca Bernazzani of Norwood, and Jaclyn Bernazzani of Lincoln, RI, his children, Eric, Christine, Robert, Katelyn and Despina Douglas, his partner Jocelyn Jdey, uncle Steven and his wife Annette Douglas of Weymouth, aunt Deborah and her husband Jonathan Szymit of Haverhill, uncle Robert Michaels of Sandwich, and his grandmother Betty Michaels of Sandwich. Chris is survived by a large loving family of many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Visiting Hours will be held in the Robert J. Lawler and Crosby Funeral Home, 1803 Centre St., WEST ROXBURY, on Sunday, November 17 from 4:00 to 8:00pm. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in the Holy Name Church, 1689 Centre St., West Roxbury, on Monday, Nov. 18, at 10:00am. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Interment private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to The Federation for Children with Special Needs, 529 Main Street, Suite 1M3, Boston, MA
02129, www.fcsn.org
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 14, 2019