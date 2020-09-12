1/1
CHRISTOPHER WILLIAM ANDERSON
1964 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share CHRISTOPHER's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ANDERSON, Christopher William Of Ayer, formerly of Groton, died unexpectedly on September 8, 2020. He was 55 years old. He was born in Lowell MA, on December 14, 1964 a son of Anita L. (Friedrich) Anderson and the late Michael H. Anderson, and lived most of his life in Groton, MA. Besides his mother, Anita, Christopher leaves his sister, Kathleen, two brothers; David and Mike, Jr.; many nieces and nephews, friends too numerous to count, and his two cats, Sweet Pea and Tuuke. Funeral Services will be private. Interment - Groton Cemetery. The family will have a celebration of Christopher's life at a future date. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Christopher's memory to the charity of your choice. Arrangements entrusted to the McGaffigan Family Funeral Home, PEPPERELL, MA. Please see www.mcgaffiganfuneral.com for complete notice.

View the online memorial for Christopher William ANDERSON


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 12 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McGaffigan Funeral Home
37 Main St
Pepperell, MA 01463
(978) 433-2100
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved