ANDERSON, Christopher William Of Ayer, formerly of Groton, died unexpectedly on September 8, 2020. He was 55 years old. He was born in Lowell MA, on December 14, 1964 a son of Anita L. (Friedrich) Anderson and the late Michael H. Anderson, and lived most of his life in Groton, MA. Besides his mother, Anita, Christopher leaves his sister, Kathleen, two brothers; David and Mike, Jr.; many nieces and nephews, friends too numerous to count, and his two cats, Sweet Pea and Tuuke. Funeral Services will be private. Interment - Groton Cemetery. The family will have a celebration of Christopher's life at a future date. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Christopher's memory to the charity of your choice
