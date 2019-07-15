METRAKAS, Christos H. Of Sherborn, loving husband, father, brother and grandfather, passed away unexpectedly of a heart attack at home on Saturday, July 13. Chris leaves his loving wife Mary Ann of 44 years, along with three devoted children, Gina, Christina and Ted, son-in-law Matthew Kitoski, and two beautiful grandchildren, Penelope Ann and James Christos. His children and grandchildren brought him great pride and joy, and his wife was truly the love of his life. Chris was born in Boston, the son of the late Theodore Paul Metrakas and Eudocia (Mary) Metrakas. He grew up in Dorchester and Milton, where his family owned the well-known Metrakas Deli on Pleasant Street. He was a graduate of Milton High School, where he was a star baseball player. He then put himself through Bentley College, graduating with honors, and went on to a successful career as a Certified Public Accountant for 50 years, most of which he spent in business for himself. Chris was a thoughtful, humble and generous man, always willing to volunteer his time and talents for those he loved and those in need. This included the Greek Orthodox Church, where he was an active member of the community, serving as the Treasurer and on auditing committees at St. Demetrios in Weston and St. Gregory the Theologian in Mansfield. Chris took great pride in his work, consistently went above and beyond the call of duty, truly cared about his clients, and was always ready to help them however they needed. He was an avid reader and lifelong learner, with a special interest in American history, especially the Civil War and World War Two. He was always eager to engage in lively discussions about history, politics, and sports. He loved to hear a good joke and also loved to share a good joke. Chris came from a close and loving family, including his beloved late brother Paul Metrakas and his wife Theodora, his late sister Lois Nionakis, his sister Elaine Krommydas and her husband Fr. Nick Krommydas and brother Charles Metrakas and his wife Nia. He also leaves behind many uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, in-laws and friends, whom he treasured and who treasured him. Visiting Hours at the George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 477 Washington St., (Rt.16) WELLESLEY, Thursday, July 18 from 4-7pm. Funeral Service at St. Demetrios Church, 57 Brown Street, Weston, MA, Friday, July 19 at 10am. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Interment in Canton Corner Cemetery, Canton. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church and St. Gregory the Theologian. Online guestbook and directions at gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Wellesley 781-235-4100 Published in The Boston Globe from July 16 to July 17, 2019