ADAMS, Christy P. Age 78, of Ashland, died January 18, 2020, after a long illness. He was born in 1941 in Framingham, the son of Harry and Christine Adams; both his parents were born in Albania and moved to the United States as children. Chris was raised in Natick, where he lived until he and his family moved to Ashland. Chris is survived by his devoted wife of 58 years, Patricia (Blake) Adams, of Ashland; his son, Christopher J. (Butch) Adams, of Providence, Rhode Island; his daughter, Sandra Lynn Adams, of Wrentham; and his sister, Judith K. Plott and her husband, William Plott, of Natick. Chris was a proud graduate of Natick High School, Class of 1959, where he was an outstanding athlete, known especially for his power hitting in baseball. He attended Northeastern University and received a B.A. in Business Administration from Roger Williams University. He worked at Zayre Corporation; as Business Manager for the Ashland School Department; and in Special Operations in the Massachusetts Attorney General's office, where he served under three attorneys general before he retired. Chris was a dedicated member of the Democratic Party, worked in local party politics, and was a delegate to several party conventions. He was a member of the Audubon Society, an avid birdwatcher, and a serious and knowledgeable fan of all Boston sports teams, especially the Red Sox and Patriots. He was a loving husband and father; enjoyed family gatherings with his many aunts, uncles and cousins; and was a lifelong member of the Annunciation Orthodox Church in Natick. Funeral from the John Everett & Sons Funeral Home, 4 Park Street, NATICK COMMON, January 25th at 9am. Followed by a Funeral Mass in the Annunciation Orthodox Church, 37 Washington Street, Natick at 10am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Visiting Hours Friday, January 24th from 4-7pm in the Funeral Home. Interment Dell Park Cemetery, Natick. There will be a reception to follow in the church hall. In lieu of flowers, donations in Christy Adams's name may be sent to the , 30 Speen Street, Framingham, MA 01701, or the Maristhill Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, 66 Newton Street, Waltham, MA 02453. For directions and guestbook, please visit www.everettfuneral.com John Everett & Sons Funeral Home Natick 508-653-4342
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 22, 2020