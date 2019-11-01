|
DILLON, Ciaran J. 21 years of age. Of Winthrop & Charlestown, suddenly, October 28, 2019. Loving son of Julia (Hormann) Dillon & the late John Dillon, Jr. Loving brother of Ian Dillon. Beloved grandson of John Dillon, Eileen (Murray) Dillon & Birgit Hormann. Also survived by many loving aunts, uncles, cousins & friends. Relatives & friends are invited to attend Ciaran's Funeral, on Tuesday at 9 AM, from The Carr Funeral Home, 220 Bunker Hill St., CHARLESTOWN, followed by his Funeral Mass in St. Francis De Sales Church, Charlestown at 10 AM. Burial at Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden. Visiting Hours Monday, 4-8 PM in the Funeral Home. For obituary, directions & online condolences, carrfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 3, 2019