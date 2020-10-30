1/1
CICELY O. (BRUNT) BLACK
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share CICELY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BLACK, Cicely O. (Brunt) Age 107, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at home in Norwood, under the loving care of her family. Born in Worcester, Cicely was the daughter of George A. and Lilian G. (Bussey) Brunt.

Cicely graduated from Classical High School and later the Memorial Hospital School of Nursing. She went on to be a nurse at Memorial Hospital in Worcester for many years. Around this time, she married the love of her life, Cyril O. Black, and raised their family together in Holden.

She was a longtime and active member of the First Baptist Church in Holden and the Memorial Hospital Nurses Alumni Association.

Cicely will be remembered for her kind nature and for always having a smile on her face. Above all, family was of utmost importance to her.

She will be lovingly missed by her two daughters, Joan C. Black and Judith O. Black, both of Norwood, and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband of 59 years, Cyril O. Black, a brother, George A. Brunt, Jr., and two sisters, Josephine L. Duhamel and Vivian Holm.

A Graveside Service honoring Cicely's life will take place privately at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in her memory may be made to a charity of one's choice. Funeral arrangements are under the care of Miles Funeral Home, Greater Worcester Funeral Care.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved